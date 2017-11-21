Packers not losing faith in Hundley despite struggles

It's natural for young quarterbacks to struggle under his first live bullets but Hundley is making the same mistakes over and over and over and over. Hundley still stares at any hint of pressure, killing almost any chance of making an improv play. He locks on receivers, often deciding where he's going to go with the ball and not deviating when the defense changes up its post-snap look. When his first read is taken away, plays are generally kaput. And he takes far too many sacks, even when given time to throw the ball away -- see the fourth-down plays this weekend.