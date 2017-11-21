Around the NFL

Packers not losing faith in Hundley despite struggles

Published: Nov 21, 2017 at 01:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On Sunday, Brett Hundley played his worst game since taking over for Aaron Rodgers in the Packers' first home shutout since 2006. The Green Bay QB turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions, took six sacks, and earned just 16 first downs.

Hundley has the Packers on their first three-game home losing streak since 2006. Facing a stalwart Ravens defense, Hundley regressed after showing small signs of progress last week.

Despite the quarterback's struggles, coach Mike McCarthy said the locker room isn't losing faith in Hundley.

"I don't see any of that," McCarthy said on Monday, via the team's official website. "Everyone knows what each man puts into this, what these guys do professionally.

"He's here working out. Everyone respects him. I don't see any issues with that."

The most disappointing aspect of Hundley's play over the past month is his lack of improvement in four starts.

It's natural for young quarterbacks to struggle under his first live bullets but Hundley is making the same mistakes over and over and over and over. Hundley still stares at any hint of pressure, killing almost any chance of making an improv play. He locks on receivers, often deciding where he's going to go with the ball and not deviating when the defense changes up its post-snap look. When his first read is taken away, plays are generally kaput. And he takes far too many sacks, even when given time to throw the ball away -- see the fourth-down plays this weekend.

The mechanical issues and his inaccuracy downfield aren't problems we expect to be fixed in-season, but the lack of mental leaps from the third-year pro must be disturbing for the organization. Hundley's struggles also don't reflect well on McCarthy.

"We're focused on our offense playing differently, and we need to play better, and that starts with me," the coach said.

"The offense has to play to the game plan, and we can do a better job of that as a whole offense. The defense has to build on the performance against Baltimore, and the special teams needs to step up and win the field-position battle and make some plays."

Left tackle David Bakhtiari noted that the offensive struggles, especially in Sunday's shutout, aren't just on the quarterback.

"He'll watch the film, he'll see some things that he'll want to take back," Bakhtiari said of Hundley. "But at the end of the day, we've got to be able to capitalize, we've got to step up -- every position."

Hundley's struggles have reinforced that the Packers' entire operation lives and dies on Rodgers' magical arm. With the franchise signal-caller sidelined, Green Bay looks lost -- no player more than the replacement quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW