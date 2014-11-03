Around the NFL

Packers' Mike McCarthy signs multi-year extension

Published: Nov 03, 2014 at 08:11 AM
Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers locked up coach Mike McCarthy to multi-year extension, the team announced Monday.

McCarthy is in his ninth season as the Packers' head coach, racking up a Super Bowl championship, four NFC North division titles and six playoff appearances during his tenure.

"We are very happy to extend our relationship with Mike," general manager Ted Thompson said in a statement. "Over the past nine years, he's provided great stability and consistency to the Packers organization and our community as an excellent coach and leader. He's a good man and we look forward to the future with Mike as our head coach."

McCarthy has recorded 93 wins (regular season and playoffs) as the Packers' coach, third-most in franchise history -- behind Vince Lombardi (98) and Curly Lambeau (212).

The extension for McCarthy has been in the works since the offseason. Prior to locking down the coach, however, the team signed general manager Ted Thompson to a multi-year deal in July.

One of the most successful general manager-coaching duos in the NFL has led Green Bay to overflowing prosperity in recent years, as the Packers haven't logged a losing season since 2008.

Green Bay sits at 5-3, second in the NFC North, with an offense primed to propel them to their sixth straight playoff appearance.

McCarthy and Thompson will continue to build along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is signed through 2019. The trio gives Green Bay power players in the three most vital positions for successful NFL franchises. With the new contracts, they'll continue to win together for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the extension signed by McCarthy is a three-year deal to keep him in Green Bay through 2018.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

