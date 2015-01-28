Around the NFL

Packers' McCarthy: We want all our free agents back

Published: Jan 28, 2015
The Green Bay Packers have several key free agency decision to make this offseason regarding players such as Randall Cobb, Bryan Bulaga and Tramon Williams, among others.

Speaking at his season-closing press conference Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that he wants to see the Packers retain their priority free agents.

"We want to sign our guys back," McCarthy said. "We want all our guys back; it's usually my thought going into it. That process really hasn't begun. Emphasis right now is on the college draft."

The Packers have sustained success by focusing on the draft, developing and re-signing their key players.

Ted Thompson dipped his toe a bit into free agency in 2014, signing defensive tackle Letroy Guion and linebacker Julius Peppers, both of whom played key roles.

"... Julius Peppers, I thought, from a leadership standpoint, knocked it out of the park," McCarthy said. "You talk about Charles Woodson, and his impact that he made as a free agent in his time as a Green Bay Packer was unique and special, and I think Julius, in his first year, did a great job."

Despite the successes in free agency, don't expect the Packers adjust their philosophy one bit.

"I don't think you do business like that," McCarthy said of spending a lot on free agents. "I think you look at the whole picture. Every season's its own opportunity, every roster that you build is its own unique opportunity. Nothing ever stays the same, that's for sure. But we'll look at like we always do. It (was) kind of nice to add a couple free agents last year."

Some other takeaways from McCarthy:

» The coach said he agreed with the intent of Morgan Burnett's slide after the fourth-quarter interception in the NFC Championship Game. "Those are decision made of the heat of battle," McCarthy said.

» "Clay (Matthews) is an outside linebacker. We all recognize that," McCarthy said about the Pro Bowl selection playing inside. Inside linebacker is a position the team will likely look to upgrade this offseason.

» McCarthy said during the NFC Championship Game he actually called a fourth-down play in the headset before opting for the first field goal of the game (a fourth-and-goal play from the half-yard-line). He cited the Seahawks' penetration on second and third downs as his reasoning for not going for the touchdown.

» McCarthy reiterated that he expected his defense would hold Seattle's offense to 17 points.

» McCarthy's brother died last week, pushing his postseason press conference to Wednesday. The coach thanked the organization and fans for the support.

"I feel good. It's good to be back at work. It's put on all of us on alert to make sure we take a closer look," he said. "Life's precious; I don't have the words or the emotional discipline to take you through it. We're pressing on as a family."

