Packers' McCarthy says moving Woodson to safety not the answer

Published: Feb 27, 2012 at 10:19 PM

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that cornerback Charles Woodson might play a few snaps at safety next season, but would not be converted to the position full-time.

"I think the closer Charles is to the ball the more dangerous he is and more impact he has to the offense," McCarthy said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He's the most instinctive defensive player I've ever been around."

The question takes on added significance in 2012 because regular safety Nick Collins suffered a serious neck injury last season, and his playing status is uncertain. Woodson spent some time at safety last season -- as he has done in years past.

Green Bay gave up more passing yards in 2011 -- 4,796 -- than any previous team in NFL history, but McCarthy had nice words for some members of the Packers secondary.

"I like our safeties," the coach said. "I think Morgan (Burnett) is better than people think he is down in the box and he has great hands in the back end. (M.D.) Jennings really came on, too."

McCarthy seemed willing to blame cornerback Tramon Williams' disappointing 2011 season on a right shoulder injury suffered in Week 1.

"Tramon was a really good press player with long arms and his length," said McCarthy. "He never felt like he got that back because of his shoulder."

As for Sam Shields?

"Sam has to play it better," he said.

McCarthy also said Jarrett Bush fit into his plans for 2012. The six-year veteran could become free agent on March 13.

"He's one of my guys," McCarthy said. "I kind of screwed him up a couple years ago. I tried to get him to play safety, to play multiple positions. That's not what he is. He's a football player."

