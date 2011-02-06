Packers' Matthews grateful to end family Super Bowl drought

"So she got up and went to the bathroom," Wynn said. "I told my mom to go check on her, and she said (my wife) had fluid come out of her." Her water broke, but "just a little bit," as Wynn described it. Yet Wynn, who had been through this once before three years ago, didn't panic. Instead of taking his wife to the hospital, he went back to the hotel for a team meeting. He didn't mention anything about his wife until the meeting was over, informing director of football operations Reggie McKenzie.