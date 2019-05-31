Around the NFL

Packers' Matt LaFleur tears Achilles playing basketball

Published: May 31, 2019 at 04:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Even coaches can get injured during the offseason.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles' tendon while playing a game of Knockout on a Lambeau basketball court on Wednesday night.

LaFleur will undergo surgery Sunday and will coach the rest of OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June (11-13) from a cart, Silver added.

The Packers hired LaFleur after 13 seasons under Mike McCarthy. The injury is the first obstacle the first-time coach must overcome. Despite not necessarily needing full mobility to teach his new offense, for a hands-on coach like LaFleur it's an issue he must weather this offseason.

LaFleur's injury is a reminder of why teams fret incessantly about activities players participate in during the offseason. If the coach's Achilles is the only tendon to pop in Green Bay this spring and summer, however, the Packers would consider themselves fortunate.

