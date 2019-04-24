Around the NFL

Packers' Matt LaFleur: 'It's about making history'

Published: Apr 24, 2019 at 01:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers organization is cloaked in history more than any other NFL franchise.

Lambeau Field is sacred NFL ground. A museum sits on the site to commemorate the legendary players. The freaking Super Bowl trophy is named for one of their coaches.

Everything the Packers do is compared to history, whether recent or ancient.

New coach Matt LaFleur respects that dynamic but is focused on the future, not the past.

"When you come to the Green Bay Packers, obviously, you respect the tradition, the history, but, for us and this football team, it's about making history," LaFleur said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. "We'll always pay credit and respect to what's been done here in the past, but it's moving forward. And the expectation level is always going to be great in this organization, as it should be, and that's really the vibe and what I want our guys to focus on."

Moving forward from the Mike McCarthy era. Moving forward from past generations. Moving forward with a new offensive plan.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he appreciates the new coach's well-defined approach.

"I think the great thing about Matt is it's been very clear messaging," Rodgers said. "He's been great in front of the room. It's a forward focus. It's about building today for a better tomorrow. He's done a great job of talking about how the most important thing is us moving forward together and having a deference and appreciation for the past.

"But, you know, it's not like we haven't won a Super Bowl in a while, so that's the goal, and it's about doing things with this team right now. I mean, it's Green Bay. The history and tradition of excellence so nobody has a problem with the past or bashing the past or offending anybody from the past. But we want to do something special moving forward."

Moving forward from an offense that became stale to one that the franchise hopes will be more in line with what much of the rest of the NFL employs in 2019 was a key reason the Packers hired LaFleur. Thus far, Rodgers loves what he's seen in the shell of a playbook LaFleur passed out thus far.

"I think what every coach will do in this situation -- and it happens whether you're putting in new plays with the same system or when it's wholesale changes -- the clips that we're seeing of this offense are big plays," Rodgers said.

"They're showing us these plays and Julio [Jones is] running 80 for a touchdown or hitting Santana Moss or DeSean Jackson for big plays. Those are exciting. You look at those and go, 'Man, this offense is incredible.' It's obviously cherry-picked to look as good as possible. The plays look great on the film. It's going to be incorporating them with the guys that we have and finding who those guys are who run those plays best and putting our best players in position to make an impact in the game."

If the offense moves forward, perhaps LaFleur, Rodgers and the rest of the Packers will be making more history in Green Bay in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Damar Hamlin speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest, expresses gratitude for widespread support

Almost four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game, safety Damar Hamlin spoke publically for the first time since the incident to express his gratitude in a video made in collaboration with the Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.

news

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a 'rah-rah team' but they back it up

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Bengals have been a "rah-rah team" ever since he entered the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kanas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs on Championship Sunday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unable to partake in the league's all-star game as a result, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite a high ankle sprain. "He looks good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE