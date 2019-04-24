Packers' Matt LaFleur: 'It's about making history'

"When you come to the Green Bay Packers, obviously, you respect the tradition, the history, but, for us and this football team, it's about making history," LaFleur said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. "We'll always pay credit and respect to what's been done here in the past, but it's moving forward. And the expectation level is always going to be great in this organization, as it should be, and that's really the vibe and what I want our guys to focus on."