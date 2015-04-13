Around the NFL

Packers match Raiders' offer to Sean Richardson

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 05:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sean Richardson is staying in Green Bay.

The Packers matched the offer sheet the restricted free agent safety signed with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

The contract is a one-year, $2.55 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Richardson saw just 135 snaps at safety last season after recovering from spinal-fusion surgery in 2013.

The 25-year-old holds bigger value for the Packers on special teams. Coach Mike McCarthy vowed to correct the special teams mistakes of the past season. He's already jettisoned the previous coordinator in favor of Ron Zook. Keeping Richardson for an extra $1 million than they tendered him at is another nod to improving the unit.

In the end, Ted Thompson decided he wasn't going to let former-employee and now Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie poach one of his players. He'll keep depth at the position and pay a little more to retain a core special teams player.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no worries about job status: 'I'm in great shape'

On a day in which some NFL head coaches might see their tenures end, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't fretting his future in Seattle.
news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW