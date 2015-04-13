Packers match Raiders' offer to Sean Richardson

The Packers matched the offer sheet the restricted free agent safety signed with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
The contract is a one-year, $2.55 million deal, according to Rapoport.
Richardson saw just 135 snaps at safety last season after recovering from spinal-fusion surgery in 2013.
The 25-year-old holds bigger value for the Packers on special teams. Coach Mike McCarthy vowed to correct the special teams mistakes of the past season. He's already jettisoned the previous coordinator in favor of Ron Zook. Keeping Richardson for an extra $1 million than they tendered him at is another nod to improving the unit.
In the end, Ted Thompson decided he wasn't going to let former-employee and now Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie poach one of his players. He'll keep depth at the position and pay a little more to retain a core special teams player.
