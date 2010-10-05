Packers making a visit to Washington

Did you know?

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has put up a 100 passer rating in seven consecutive October starts. ... Green Bay's Charles Woodson became just the third player in NFL history with 10 career interception returns for a touchdown last week. ... Redskins QB Donovan McNabb has won four of his past five starts against the Packers. ... Washington's Ryan Torain rushed for a career-high 70 yards last week.