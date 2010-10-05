Packers making a visit to Washington

Published: Oct 05, 2010 at 04:08 PM

Santana Moss had no catches last week.

(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Redskins come home after an emotion win at Philadelphia to begin a difficult stretch of games. The Packers have yet to put it all together but keep winning games.

Why you should watch
Washington showed an ability to curb its over-aggressive tendencies and thrive in Cover 2 a week ago, an approach it best maintain against the all-pass, no-run Packers.

Did you know?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has put up a 100 passer rating in seven consecutive October starts. ... Green Bay's Charles Woodson became just the third player in NFL history with 10 career interception returns for a touchdown last week. ... Redskins QB Donovan McNabb has won four of his past five starts against the Packers. ... Washington's Ryan Torain rushed for a career-high 70 yards last week.

