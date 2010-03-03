Packers make qualifying offers to eight restricted free agents

Published: Mar 03, 2010 at 11:31 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have made qualifying offers to eight restricted free agents, including starting safeties Nick Collins and Atari Bigby.

For more on the Green Bay Packers, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Packers

Other players receiving qualifying offers are defensive end Johnny Jolly, cornerback Tramon Williams, offensive lineman Jason Spitz, guard Daryn Colledge, fullback John Kuhn and cornerback Will Blackmon.

Tight end Spencer Havner, an exclusive-rights free agent, also was issued a one-year tender offer.

The Packers have placed the franchise tag on nose tackle Ryan Pickett, and must decide if they will make bids to bring back a group of unrestricted free agents that includes offensive tackles Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher and defensive standout Aaron Kampman.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each AFC team

With 32 separate 53-man rosters across the NFL, it's easy for key contributors to fly under the radar. With that in mind, Nick Shook spotlights one unsung hero from each AFC team.
news

Ranking multi-time Super Bowl-winning QBs: Where does Ben Roethlisberger sit?

Ben Roethlisberger is one of 12 quarterbacks to have won multiple Super Bowls. How does he compare to the others on that list? Adam Rank puts all 12 in order.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice ahead of Championship Sunday, increasing his chances of clearing concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship game. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Move The Sticks: Bucky Brooks' Mock Draft 1.0 + Eric Galko on East-West Shrine Bowl

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW