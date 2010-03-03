Packers make qualifying offers to eight restricted free agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have made qualifying offers to eight restricted free agents, including starting safeties Nick Collins and Atari Bigby.
Other players receiving qualifying offers are defensive end Johnny Jolly, cornerback Tramon Williams, offensive lineman Jason Spitz, guard Daryn Colledge, fullback John Kuhn and cornerback Will Blackmon.
Tight end Spencer Havner, an exclusive-rights free agent, also was issued a one-year tender offer.
The Packers have placed the franchise tag on nose tackle Ryan Pickett, and must decide if they will make bids to bring back a group of unrestricted free agents that includes offensive tackles Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher and defensive standout Aaron Kampman.
