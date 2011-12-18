Packers lose two more offensive tackles to injuries vs. Chiefs

Sure, the Green Bay Packers suffered their first setback of the season Sunday in Kansas City, losing 19-14 to the Chiefs. But losing two offensive tackles to injuries might have longer-term consequences as the Packers turn their sights to the postseason.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said during his postgame news conference that backup tackle Derek Sherrod is out for the rest of the season because of a right leg injury. That was almost expected, given the horrific-looking nature of Sherrod's injury during the fourth quarter.
Sherrod went down when Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali fell into his leg while rushing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was fitted for an air cast on his lower right leg and taken off the field on a cart.
The player Sherrod replaced, starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, left the game with a left knee injury during the third quarter. Bulaga didn't return, and already playing without left tackle Chad Clifton, the Packers finished the game without their top three tackles.
"We'll assess everything tomorrow," McCarthy said. "Don't have a pulse on Bryan Bulaga (and) the extent of his injury."