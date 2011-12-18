Packers lose two more offensive tackles to injuries vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 18, 2011 at 06:49 AM

Sure, the Green Bay Packers suffered their first setback of the season Sunday in Kansas City, losing 19-14 to the Chiefs. But losing two offensive tackles to injuries might have longer-term consequences as the Packers turn their sights to the postseason.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said during his postgame news conference that backup tackle Derek Sherrod is out for the rest of the season because of a right leg injury. That was almost expected, given the horrific-looking nature of Sherrod's injury during the fourth quarter.

Sherrod went down when Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali fell into his leg while rushing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was fitted for an air cast on his lower right leg and taken off the field on a cart.

The player Sherrod replaced, starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, left the game with a left knee injury during the third quarter. Bulaga didn't return, and already playing without left tackle Chad Clifton, the Packers finished the game without their top three tackles.

"We'll assess everything tomorrow," McCarthy said. "Don't have a pulse on Bryan Bulaga (and) the extent of his injury."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW