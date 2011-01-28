Packers LB Zombo back at practice Friday; Walden rests ankle

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers have some questions about their depth at outside linebacker as they prepare for the Super Bowl.
Frank Zombo is back at practice, but Erik Walden sat out Friday and might not return to the practice field until next week, leaving his status for the Feb. 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in doubt.
Zombo is an undrafted free agent who became a starter in the wake of injuries. He has missed the Packers' last six games because of a right knee injury but said Friday he had no pain.
Walden was signed in midseason and has played well. He hurt his ankle during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory at Chicago.
