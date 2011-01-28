Packers LB Zombo back at practice Friday; Walden rests ankle

Published: Jan 28, 2011 at 09:19 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers have some questions about their depth at outside linebacker as they prepare for the Super Bowl.

Frank Zombo is back at practice, but Erik Walden sat out Friday and might not return to the practice field until next week, leaving his status for the Feb. 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in doubt.

Zombo is an undrafted free agent who became a starter in the wake of injuries. He has missed the Packers' last six games because of a right knee injury but said Friday he had no pain.

Walden was signed in midseason and has played well. He hurt his ankle during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory at Chicago.

The Packers practice in Green Bay this weekend before traveling to Texas on Monday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: LeGarrette Blount on Super Bowl victories, playing with Tom Brady

Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ was injured in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and carted off the field to the locker room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW