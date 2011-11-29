Packers LB Walden sorry for arrest in domestic incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After spending the weekend in jail, linebacker Erik Walden apologized to the Green Bay Packers' organization, his teammates and fans Tuesday in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.
Walden didn't discuss the specific circumstances that led to his arrest, saying only that he's cooperating with the legal process.
"I want to apologize to the entire organization, my teammates and the fans," Walden said, speaking to a group of reporters crowded around his locker. "You know, it's an ongoing process, I respect that process, and it's just unfortunate that I brought something negative from so much positive that's going on with this organization."
Walden was arrested Friday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend at their apartment near Green Bay. Brown County District Attorney John Zakowski said Monday that the woman originally told police they were arguing and he pushed her, but she has changed her story to say she hit him first.
No formal charges have been filed, though prosecutors are still investigating. Zakowski said he needs more time to interview others to see if this is a case of miscommunication or if the woman is trying to protect Walden.
Walden's status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants remains unclear, and the linebacker said Tuesday he "absolutely" is resigned to the possibility that he might not be allowed to play.
"You'll have to talk to Coach about that," Walden said.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the incident is under review.
Walden, who played well after signing with the Packers in the middle of last season, has started all 11 games this season. He had a team-leading 10 tackles against the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, court was closed for the weekend, and Walden stayed in jail. He was released Monday on a $1,000 signature bond following a hearing in Green Bay, and he's scheduled to return to court Dec. 7.
