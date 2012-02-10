Packers LB Walden makes plea deal, avoids guilty charge

MILWAUKEE -- Green Bay Packers linebacker Erik Walden has reached a deferred judgment agreement to resolve a disorderly conduct-domestic abuse charge without pleading guilty.
Defense attorney Steve Richards said Walden has agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and continue counseling.
"He's not found guilty of anything at this time," Richards said Friday.
Richards said the charge will be dismissed in a year as long as Walden stays out of trouble.
"There's no conviction," Richards said. "It satisfies our objectives."
It's not clear if Walden will be subject to discipline by the NFL. League spokesman Greg Aiello said Walden's status "will be reviewed under our policy."
Walden spent the weekend after Thanksgiving in jail after a Nov. 25 dispute with his girlfriend. He made a public apology to the Packers, his teammates and fans after he was released and continued to play for the team.
