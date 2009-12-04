Packers LB Thompson injures neck during practice, goes to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers outside linebacker Jeremy Thompson has been hospitalized for testing after suffering a neck injury during practice Friday.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thompson remained conscious after the neck stinger. Thompson, a second-year pro who's primarily used on special teams, missed the Packers' first two preseason games because of a shoulder stinger earlier this year.
McCarthy said the injury happened near the end of Friday's practice. McCarthy stayed with Thompson while he was being loaded into an ambulance.
