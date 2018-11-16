Packers' latest loss to Seahawks might usher in end of an era

Two hours later, Rodgers (21 of 30, 332 yards, two touchdown, no interceptions) and the Packers trudged off the field, flummoxed by a loss that all but eliminated their remaining margin for error in 2018 -- and may well have ushered in the end of an era. With a 4-5-1 record heading into its next game, a Nov. 25 road showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay is very much in jeopardy of missing out on the playoffs for a second consecutive season, a development that could bring an end to Mike McCarthy's 13-year tenure as the team's head coach.