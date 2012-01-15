Packers' Kuhn, Jennings don't return vs. Giants after injuries

Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn and wide receiver Greg Jennings didn't return to Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New York Giants after leaving with injuries.
Kuhn had to be helped off the field by members of the Packers' medical staff late during the third quarter, then was carted off the sideline because of a right knee injury.
Kuhn scored the Packers' first touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers during the second quarter, but he also had one of the game's biggest miscues when he fumbled later during the quarter on a short run. The Giants turned the turnover into a 23-yard field goal by Lawrence Tynes.
Jennings also left the sideline with just more than six minutes left in the game with a rib injury and was announced as questionable to return. Jennings walked under his own power to the locker room.
The only significant injury for the Giants was to defensive lineman Chris Canty, who had to be helped off the field late during the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a left knee problem. Canty didn't return, but he told The Star-Ledger after the game that his knee was fine.