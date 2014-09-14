Packers, Jordy Nelson come back to edge Jets

The Green Bay Packers wiped out an 18-point first-half deficit on their way to a 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Our takeaways:
- Jordy Nelson deserves to be recognized as one of the NFL's best wide receivers. He was a beast on Sunday, finishing with nine receptions for a career-high 209 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 16 times by Aaron Rodgers, which tells you how much the quarterback trusts his No. 1.
- A potential game-tying 36-yard touchdown catch by Jeremy Kerley was wiped away in the fourth quarter when officials ruled the Jets had called timeout on the sideline before the snap. Replays appeared to show offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg gesturing for a timeout.
- You can safely assume Jets coaches won't be thrilled with the CBS footage of Muhammad Wilkerson waving his arms to the Lambeau Field crowd and smiling broadly as he walked to the locker room after his ejection for fighting. It was selfish behavior by Wilkerson, the defensive player the Jets could least afford to lose at that moment.
- Eric Decker's game was a microcosm of the Jets' entire day on offense: He started with a bang and ended with a whimper. Actually a limp, after the wideout was forced from the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Earlier in the game, Decker scored his first touchdown as a Jet after hauling in a beautiful deep ball from Geno Smith.
- Michael Vick is still looking for his first taste of success as a gadget player for the Jets. He was on the field for two plays and took a needless sack in the fourth quarter. You have to wonder how much longer the Vick package will be part of New York's attack.
