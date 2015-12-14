Packers ink Mike Daniels to a four-year extension

Defensive end Mike Daniels signed a four-year, $42 million extension on Monday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus, and makes Daniels one of the highest-paid players at his position.
The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick is another example of the Packers drafting, developing and awarding their homegrown talent and keeping most of their money in house. Daniels was nearing the end of his rookie deal after four very good seasons in Wisconsin. So far, 2015 has been his masterpiece. Daniels is playing the run better than any 3-4 defensive end in football, with only J.J. Watt coming close.
The deal likely was paved by Corey Liuget's five-year, $51.25 million summer extension with the Chargers, though Daniels has outplayed Liuget significantly this season.
As the Packers do their best to roll into late December while repairing their offense on the fly, they can rest assured that part of the defense is in good hands. No one is running through Daniels.