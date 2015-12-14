Packers ink Mike Daniels to a four-year extension

The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick is another example of the Packers drafting, developing and awarding their homegrown talent and keeping most of their money in house. Daniels was nearing the end of his rookie deal after four very good seasons in Wisconsin. So far, 2015 has been his masterpiece. Daniels is playing the run better than any 3-4 defensive end in football, with only J.J. Watt coming close.