Packers hold off Ravens' fourth-quarter rally

BALTIMORE -- Aaron Rodgers threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson, Mason Crosby kicked four field goals and the Green Bay Packers held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 on Sunday.
Eddie Lacy rushed for 120 yards to fuel the Packers' first road win of the season. Green Bay (3-2) took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter and was up 19-10 with 4 minutes left, but the Ravens (3-3) kept coming back.
After Baltimore closed to 19-17 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Dallas Clark with 2:04 remaining, Rodgers clinched the victory by completing a 52-yard pass to Jermichael Finley on a third-and-3.
Rodgers went 17 for 32 for 315 yards.
Despite playing without injured linebacker Clay Matthews, the Packers limited Baltimore to 47 yards rushing and registered five sacks, including three by A.J. Hawk.
