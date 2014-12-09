Packers hold off late rally to beat Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Eddie Lacy ran for a touchdown and caught one of Aaron Rodgers' three TD passes, and the Green Bay Packers built a 24-point lead before holding off the Atlanta Falcons for a 43-37 victory Monday night.
The Packers (10-3) earned their fifth consecutive victory to stay a game up on Detroit in the NFC North. Atlanta dropped to 5-8, but remained in a first-place tie with New Orleans in the woeful NFC South.
Julio Jones had a career-best 259 yards receiving for the Falcons before leaving with a hip injury. Jones had a 22-yard touchdown catch in a 20-point fourth quarter that helped Atlanta cut into Green Bay's big lead.
But the Packers recovered the ensuing onside kick. James Starks' 41-yard run with 1:37 left to the Atlanta 6 effectively ended the Falcons' upset hopes.
