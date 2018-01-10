Packers hire Joe Philbin, Mike Pettine as coordinators

For Pettine, it's his first coaching job since he was fired by the Cleveland Browns after the conclusion of the 2015 season and a 10-22 mark in two years. During his time away, Pettine removed himself from the game, instead building a house on the 300-acre Johnson's Island, which our own Marc Sessler chronicled in his piece examining how fired coaches occupy their newfound free time. Pettine previously served under Rex Ryan as defensive coordinator of an excellent New York Jets defense from 2009-2012 before moving to Buffalo to coach under Doug Marrone in 2013.