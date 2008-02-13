Packers hire former Saints exec as VP of Football Administration

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the New Orleans Saints' salary cap experts and contract negotiators is leaving to take a higher position with the Green Bay Packers.
"This is a promotion for Russ, and we've always taken the approach that we are supportive when our people have an opportunity to better themselves," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday. "Russ has been a valuable part of our organization, but it speaks well for our club and our philosophy when other NFL teams are interested in our employees. We wish Russ well."
The 48-year-old Ball brings 19 seasons of NFL experience to Green Bay, where he will be responsible for negotiating player contracts, salary cap management and other football administration duties.
"We are excited to have Russ join our team and look forward to him being a key member of our football operation," Packers executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson said in a statement. "He brings great NFL experience, and we appreciate the New Orleans Saints working with us in enabling Russ to join the Green Bay Packers organization."
Ball's responsibilities with the Saints included monitoring the salary cap and coordinating different areas of the football operations, as well as several other administrative functions with the franchise. Before joining the Saints, Ball was director of football administration for the Washington Redskins in 2001. He held a similar position with the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-2000.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report