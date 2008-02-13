Packers hire former Saints exec as VP of Football Administration

Published: Feb 13, 2008 at 10:59 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the New Orleans Saints' salary cap experts and contract negotiators is leaving to take a higher position with the Green Bay Packers.

Russ Ball has been the Saints' vice president of football administration since 2002. In Green Bay, he'll be the Packers' vice president of football administration and player finance.

"This is a promotion for Russ, and we've always taken the approach that we are supportive when our people have an opportunity to better themselves," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday. "Russ has been a valuable part of our organization, but it speaks well for our club and our philosophy when other NFL teams are interested in our employees. We wish Russ well."

The 48-year-old Ball brings 19 seasons of NFL experience to Green Bay, where he will be responsible for negotiating player contracts, salary cap management and other football administration duties.

"We are excited to have Russ join our team and look forward to him being a key member of our football operation," Packers executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson said in a statement. "He brings great NFL experience, and we appreciate the New Orleans Saints working with us in enabling Russ to join the Green Bay Packers organization."

Ball's responsibilities with the Saints included monitoring the salary cap and coordinating different areas of the football operations, as well as several other administrative functions with the franchise. Before joining the Saints, Ball was director of football administration for the Washington Redskins in 2001. He held a similar position with the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-2000.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

One of the most-high profile new additions to New England, tight end Hunter Henry is excited to go to work with another standout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Worst contracts given out so far

Gregg Rosenthal assesses some free agency deals teams might come to regret -- including the Chiefs' acquisition of Joe Thuney and the Cardinals' signing of A.J. Green.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW