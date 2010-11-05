Packers guard Colledge could sit out vs. Cowboys with stiff back

Published: Nov 05, 2010 at 07:54 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Continuity has been a key to the Packers offensive line's success this season.

But an important member of that line might miss Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Starting left guard Daryn Colledge has a stiff lower back, which could mean a rare change on Green Bay's line.

Colledge returned to practice on a full-time basis Friday after being out one day and believes he can play, but he said the decision is up to the Packers' medical staff and coach Mike McCarthy.

"I always feel like I can be out there and make it," Colledge said. "But they're not going to go off of a player's decision. Emotionally, I want to be there for my guys, and I want to be able to play, but for them, it's a real decision to make, and they've got to make that."

The Packers listed Colledge as probable for the game, but he split practice reps with backup Jason Spitz on Friday and isn't sure if his playing streak will continue.

"Spitz had more practice time this week and practiced well," Colledge said. "If they feel he's more prepared and physically ready for the game, then they'll make that decision. If they believe I'm ready to go, then I'll ride it till the wheels fall off."

Colledge has played in 75 consecutive games since his rookie season in 2006. The streak was in jeopardy earlier this season when Colledge suffered a knee injury during a collision with nose tackle B.J. Raji on the practice field. Colledge missed one day of practice, but he made a quick recovery and started in the Packers' 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"That's a tribute to him and the way he prepares and the way he takes care of his body," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday. "It's also just a lot about his mental toughness. He doesn't let little injuries affect him."

For more on the Green Bay Packers, check out the latest from our bloggers.

McCarthy said a determination on Colledge's playing status won't be made until Saturday.

"I think anytime you have an injury and a player comes off of not practicing and then practicing, it's really the next day is the true indication," McCarthy said. "Knowing Daryn's history, I anticipate that he will go."

The Packers have made only one change to the starting five on their offensive line with the season halfway complete. That happened after four games, when Bryan Bulaga, this year's first-round draft pick, took over at right tackle for veteran Mark Tauscher, who suffered a shoulder sprain and isn't fully recovered.

Rodgers has been sacked 16 times through eight games. At the same point last season, Rodgers had been sacked 37 times as the Packers were preparing to start a sixth different offensive line in their ninth game, also against the Cowboys.

"I think the biggest difference between this year and last year is we haven't had to move guys around too much, we're able to keep guys in the same spots," Rodgers said.

Notes: Rodgers (ankle), LB Clay Matthews (shin), DE Cullen Jenkins (calf) and LT Chad Clifton (hamstring/knee) also are probable to play Sunday, the Packers' last game before their bye week. Rodgers was a full participant in practice every day after he twisted his left ankle late during the shutout win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The team played it safe with Matthews, who has an NFL-high 9.5 sacks, and didn't have him practice much this week. "He'll be ready to go Sunday," McCarthy said. ... DE Ryan Pickett (ankle) is questionable, but he felt optimistic after going through all portions of Friday's practice that he will be able to play after missing the last game. ... McCarthy said rookie TE Andrew Quarless (shoulder) had a setback after trying to practice Thursday, and the team listed him as questionable. If Quarless can't play, the Packers will be down to Donald Lee and Tom Crabtree at tight end.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW