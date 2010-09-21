Packers' Grant reveals he is having ankle operation Tuesday

Published: Sep 21, 2010 at 02:42 AM

Green Bay Packers running back Ryan Grant told his followers on Twitter that he is having ankle surgery Tuesday, jokingly adding that he expects to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

"Everybody is probably sleep but I'm getting ready for this surgery..starts at 8am .. Home by 1pm.. Ready for Monday night Chicago lol" Grant tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Grant, who has rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of the past two seasons, suffered a right ankle injury during the Packers' season-opening 27-20 victory at Philadelphia. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Grant's injury involved ligament damage, and the team placed the running back on season-ending injured reserve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

