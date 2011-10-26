Packers good at one more thing … second-half adjustments

The NFL average for touchdowns at the end of a 10-play drive is 36 percent. The Giants lead the league with five touchdowns in seven drives. The Bears are last with just one in nine possessions, but they have kicked a field goal at the end of the other eight drives. Over the past five years, 36.1 percent of drives of 10 plays or more have resulted in touchdowns, so things are on pace. But keep in mind, teams that make the playoffs have scored a touchdown at the end of those drives 40 percent of the time.