Packers going young at WR, won't re-sign James Jones

Published: Mar 21, 2016
The Packers aren't going to grant James Jones' wish to finish his career in Green Bay.

The team's brass has informed the free-agent wide receiver that there is no interest in bringing him back for the 2016 season.

"They're going to go with the young guys," agent Frank Bauer said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers remain high on 2015 third-round draft pick Ty Montgomery and were encouraged by size/speed prospect Jeff Janis' highlight-reel performance in the season-ending playoff loss at Arizona.

After failing to find playing time for him during the regular season, coach Mike McCarthy conceded this offseason that Janis is "an ascending Green Bay Packer" and "just a young man who needs to play."

With Jordy Nelson returning from ACL surgery to handle No. 1 duties and Randall Cobb in the slot, there's no role for Jones.

Jones ended up leading Green Bay in receiving yards (890) and touchdown catches (eight) last season. Although he specializes in outmuscling defensive backs at the catch point, he was a primary culprit in a slow-footed wide receiver corps that sabotaged the Packers' offense for months at a time.

Unable to separate from coverage, Jones too often fails to give his quarterbacks an open read until the structure of the play breaks down. It was telling that he was available for the Packers to sign off the street last September after leading an inept Raiders aerial attack in receptions (73) and touchdown catches (six) in 2014.

Turning 32 years old later this month, Jones has garnered some interest from other teams, per Bauer.

"He's a class act, off and on the field," Bauer said.

