Packers GM Thompson won't count team out of considering Vick

Published: Aug 04, 2009 at 08:31 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Asked whether his team might be interested in scandal-tainted quarterback Michael Vick, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson didn't rule it out Tuesday.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Packers are in hot pursuit of Vick. Thompson is notoriously coy about the team's plans, so it wasn't immediately clear whether his comments indicated a sincere and significant level of interest.

"What is the answer that we give to questions like this? We're always looking to improve our team," Thompson said. "We look at all options at all times. I wouldn't care to speculate in terms of the odds or the percentages (of signing Vick) or anything like that."

But have the Packers at least discussed Vick internally?

"We look at everything," Thompson said.

Thompson acknowledged that the Vick situation was unique, but he said that didn't change the process the team uses to evaluate players.

"The routine that we go through is the same," Thompson said. "It doesn't mean any more that we are likely to do it or less likely. It's a routine that we go through. It's automatic."

Vick, 29, has been conditionally reinstated to the NFL after completing a 23-month federal sentence for running a dogfighting ring. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said Vick can sign with a team and begin playing by Week 6 of the 2009 season.

More than two dozen NFL teams have said they're not interested in signing Vick. The others have declined comment or taken a stance like that of the Packers.

While it's hard to imagine the Packers inviting another major distraction to training camp after enduring the circus-like atmosphere of last summer's Brett Favre unretirement saga, the case could be made that Vick would be a valuable asset.

Green Bay has a highly regarded young starting quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but inexperienced second-year pros Matt Flynn and Brian Brohm are his backups. Vick could bring experience to the position if there is an injury to Rodgers, who played through a significant shoulder ailment to start all 16 games last season.

And while the Packers haven't used the so-called "Wildcat" formation, Vick's running ability could add a scoring threat to their backfield.

Vick had one of his biggest career moments at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-7 playoff upset of the Packers in an NFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4, 2003.

