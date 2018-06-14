Packers GM surprised to not have authority over coach

"It was certainly different than what I've been exposed to here in Green Bay," Gutekunst revealed during an interview with PackersNews.com. "I needed some time to kind of process it. I think the thing to me that made it OK with me was the people. The relationships I already had with Mark [Murphy] and Mike McCarthy and Russ Ball. I think that's what made it OK and made it easier for me. But it was certainly something I hadn't seen or been a part of in my professional career."