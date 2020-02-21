Packers GM eyes 2020 QBs, calls them 'good crop'

This draft could provide them with just that. While Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert likely won't be available at the end of the first round, Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm could still be available. Jordan Love is polarizing enough to potentially be there in the second half of the first round, too, if Green Bay decided to move up. Simply, there's talent to be had if the Packers decide they want to start grooming their next franchise quarterback.