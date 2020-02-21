Around the NFL

Packers GM eyes 2020 QBs, calls them 'good crop'

Published: Feb 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers came to Green Bay as a first-round pick drafted as a successor to Brett Favre, which eventually came to fruition.

No such successor exists on Green Bay's roster in 2020. General manager Brian Gutekunst isn't opposed to changing that.

"Everything I've been taught, that's where you start," Gutekunst said, via USA Today. "You start with the quarterback. So you evaluate them every year, and I think it's always on the table. It's a good crop this year. It's a good group of quarterbacks. I think it's a little deeper than it has been in the past. It will be interesting."

Rodgers is 36 and is playing under a contract that rightfully pays him well. He's still playing to the level of compensation, meaning the Packers are in no hurry whatsoever to find his replacement. But the next few years could be the sweet spot to draft a successor, much like he was selected back in 2005.

Rodgers' contract carries a massive dead cap number over $30 million for the next two seasons, but it drops to $17 million in 2022 and just $2.8 million in 2023. A potential split is written into the deal, though it's unlikely either side would want that to happen. If retirement ends up being the course of action before 2024, though, the Packers will need a future starter to turn to.

This draft could provide them with just that. While Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert likely won't be available at the end of the first round, Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm could still be available. Jordan Love is polarizing enough to potentially be there in the second half of the first round, too, if Green Bay decided to move up. Simply, there's talent to be had if the Packers decide they want to start grooming their next franchise quarterback.

Will they go that route? There's a whole lot of time and work to be done until the draft. But the thought of Gutekunst at least giving quarterbacks an extended look is indeed intriguing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW