Packers trading CB Josh Jackson to Giants for CB Isaac Yiadom

Published: Aug 17, 2021 at 02:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants are swapping former 2018 early-round corners.

The Packers are trading Josh Jackson to the Giants in exchange for ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal.

ESPN first reported the news.

Green Bay spent a second-round pick on Jackson. He started 10 games as a rookie, but fell out of the rotation, struggling mightily the past two seasons, starting just five games in that span -- all in 2020. The 25-year-old had a rough outing in the preseason opener, allowing seven catches on 10 targets for 91 yards against Houston, per Pro Football Focus.

A fresh start in New York could be beneficial for the former second-rounder.

It's the second time in Yiadom's young career he's been traded. A third-round pick in 2018 by the Denver Broncos, Yiadom was shipped to New York last offseason for a seventh-rounder.

The 25-year-old appeared in 16 games, starting 10, for the Giants in 2020, compiling five passes defensed, 46 tackles, and half a sack. Yiadom started nine games in two seasons with the Broncos, earning one INT and seven passes defended.

Perhaps new surroundings for both corners can help turn around their NFL careers.

