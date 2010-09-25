Packers G Colledge probable; LT Clifton a game-time decision

Published: Sep 25, 2010 at 08:51 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers list left tackle Chad Clifton and left guard Daryn Colledge as probable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Both practiced Saturday as the Packers finalized plans before the matchup of unbeaten NFC North leaders.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Clifton is the team's starting left tackle. Clifton has sore knees, and McCarthy said the 11-year pro's playing status won't be determined until just before the game.

Colledge says he expects to play after going through Saturday's full practice. He was sidelined a day after he suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday.

