Packers finally score preseason points, beat Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Rodgers got the Green Bay Packers on the scoreboard for the first time in the preseason but settled for six points after three productive drives in a 19-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Saturday night.
Both Packers starting wide receivers were out with injuries, so Rodgers leaned on tight end Jermichael Finley while going 10-of-12 passing for 134 yards.
All three drives stalled, and the Packers had just two field goals by Mason Crosby when Rodgers turned the offense over to backup Graham Harrell in the second quarter.
As for the Rams, Sam Bradford had only himself to blame for putting up nice numbers -- going 8-of-12 passing for 156 yards -- but with nothing to show after four possessions.
Bradford's highlight throw was a 57-yarder that hit Chris Givens in stride to the Packers' 4. Later, Bradford fumbled away the snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1 late in the first quarter.
The Packers got shut out 17-0 by the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opener with Rodgers playing only one series. The Rams averted a shutout on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Austin Davis to Nick Johnson with 59 seconds to go.
