Packers finally score preseason points, beat Rams

Published: Aug 17, 2013 at 05:02 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Rodgers got the Green Bay Packers on the scoreboard for the first time in the preseason but settled for six points after three productive drives in a 19-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Saturday night.

Both Packers starting wide receivers were out with injuries, so Rodgers leaned on tight end Jermichael Finley while going 10-of-12 passing for 134 yards.

All three drives stalled, and the Packers had just two field goals by Mason Crosby when Rodgers turned the offense over to backup Graham Harrell in the second quarter.

As for the Rams, Sam Bradford had only himself to blame for putting up nice numbers -- going 8-of-12 passing for 156 yards -- but with nothing to show after four possessions.

Bradford's highlight throw was a 57-yarder that hit Chris Givens in stride to the Packers' 4. Later, Bradford fumbled away the snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1 late in the first quarter.

The Packers got shut out 17-0 by the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opener with Rodgers playing only one series. The Rams averted a shutout on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Austin Davis to Nick Johnson with 59 seconds to go.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Mexico Game 2022 - Event Info

news

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets LB C.J. Mosley seemingly knowing what plays the Patriots were about to run is an issue Bill Belichick noticed and wants to prevent.

news

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE