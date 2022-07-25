Around the NFL

Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst 

Published: Jul 25, 2022 at 06:10 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy would not go into details regarding extensions for general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur, only telling the media on Monday that he was "confident" they would be with the club for years to come.

Indeed they will.

The Packers have extended the contracts of LaFleur, Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Pelissero added that the extensions were agreed to months ago.

In terms of wins and losses, LaFleur has gotten out to a sensational start as the Packers' head coach.

Heading into his fourth season, LaFleur, 42, has won three NFC North titles in as many seasons with a 39-10 record. In each of his first two years at the helm, he piloted the Pack to NFC Championship Game appearances, though last year Green Bay was stunned at home in a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gutekunst has overseen the Packers since 2018, directing the transition from Mike McCarthy to LaFleur at head coach and perhaps most notably navigating uncertain times with Aaron Rodgers over the last two years and mending fences with the superstar quarterback in process.

Ball joined the Packers as vice president of football administration/player finance in 2008 and was promoted to executive VP/director of football ops in 2018.

