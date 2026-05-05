Packers expecting 'big year' for Matthew Golden after offseason of shuffling at WR

After flashing in training camp and preseason action, it was a struggle for Golden in the regular season, as he dealt with wrist and shoulder injuries. In 14 regular-season tilts, the wideout generated just one above 60 yards (86 in Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals) and had six tilts with fewer than 10 yards, including three goose eggs. He finished the regular-season slate with 361 yards on 29 catches with zero touchdowns.

Golden looked more like the player the Packers were hoping for in the postseason, when he netted 84 yards on four catches with his first career touchdown in a wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears. Green Bay is banking on that performance carrying over into 2026, where Golden will pair with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson as the clear top three on the depth chart.