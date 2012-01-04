Packers executive McKenzie to interview with Raiders

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 02:11 AM

Green Bay Packers director of football operations Reggie McKenzie will interview with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday for the team's vacant general manager position, according to sources.

McKenzie was named to his current position with the Packers in 2008 after spending 11 years as director of pro personnel and three as a pro personnel assistant. He played linebacker in the NFL for seven seasons, spending time with the Los Angeles Raiders, Phoenix Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Former Packers GM Ron Wolf, who had drafted McKenzie while serving in that position for the Raiders, helped to elevate McKenzie in Green Bay's front office. Wolf's son, Eliot, is the Packers' current assistant director of player personnel.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that both McKenzie and Eliot Wolf might land with the Raiders.

Follow Michael Lombardi on Twitter @michaelombardi

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' McVay calls for fresh start after receiving Super Bowl rings: 'Let's turn the page'

Rams coach Sean McVay elaborates on what it will take to repeat as championships after receiving his Super Bowl LVI championship ring.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

news

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW