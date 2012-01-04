Packers executive McKenzie to interview with Raiders

Green Bay Packers director of football operations Reggie McKenzie will interview with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday for the team's vacant general manager position, according to sources.
McKenzie was named to his current position with the Packers in 2008 after spending 11 years as director of pro personnel and three as a pro personnel assistant. He played linebacker in the NFL for seven seasons, spending time with the Los Angeles Raiders, Phoenix Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that both McKenzie and Eliot Wolf might land with the Raiders.