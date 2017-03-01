Packers' Eddie Lacy (foot) should be healthy for OTAs

On Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy put a voice to that sentiment.
"We'd love to have Eddie back," McCarthy said. "Eddie's working through his rehab. He's working down at the University of Alabama. Had a chance to visit with him about a week back."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Lacy should be healthy for OTAs, per a source who has seen the running back's injured foot.
With depth at the position in the draft and veterans being added to the free-agent heap, Lacy's market could be undercut coming off an injury-ravaged season in which he played just five games before eventually undergoing ankle surgery.
Lacy wasn't the only player McCarthy stumped for Wednesday. Free agent-to-be Nick Perry also earned praise.
"Nick's a hell of a football player..." McCarthy said. "...Nick is one of our guys. He's a powerful guy. I have a lot of love for Nick and what he's gone through because his first couple years it was frustrating to watch him go through the injuries. Hopefully he's someone we can get his contract worked out."
McCarthy downplayed his comments, noting that he'd like to bring most of his players back.
"We want all of our free agents back," he said. "They're our guys, that's the way we view it, from our program to them, but this is business, so it's never easy."
As for guard T.J. Lang -- also set to be a free agent -- McCarthy said the 29-year-old is doing well in rehab from hip surgery, but the coach doesn't expect the lineman to do much before training camp.