Packers earn NFL-record 787th victory in franchise history, moving past rival Bears for first time

Published: Dec 04, 2022 at 04:02 PM
On the strength of Sunday's 28-19 win over the archrival Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers have become the NFL's all-time winningest franchise.

Aaron Rodgers and the 2022 Packers earned the club's 787th win with their victory over the Bears, breaking a tie with Chicago for the most in league history. It is the first time the Packers have surpassed the Bears.

The Bears/Decatur Staleys franchise has had the most all-time regular-season wins at the end of each of the league's first 102 seasons, per NFL Research. After 2021, the Bears edged the Packers by one win, 783-782.

The Packers, in their 102nd season, improved to 787-589-38 with Sunday's win.

The Bears, in their 103rd season, are currently 786-620-42 as a franchise following the defeat.

"The significance of this game, that's a pretty cool deal to be the NFL's all-time winningest franchise," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, per USA Today.

With five weeks left in the season, the Bears (3-10) could still tie up or surpass the Packers (5-8), but Sunday marks the first time any team other than the Bears/Staleys has been in sole possession of first place all time since 1921.

The Buffalo All-Americans won on Dec. 3, 1921, to improve to 18-1-3 all time and jump in front of the then-17-2-2 Staleys.

Thus, the last time anyone was ahead of the Bears franchise, they were yet to be the Bears and the National Football League was not yet called the NFL, as it was in its last year as the American Pro Football Association.

On a Sunday afternoon in Chicago, the Packers made history at their archrival's expense.

