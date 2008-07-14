Packers DT Jolly charged with felony drug possession

HOUSTON -- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly Jr. faces a July 22 court date after he was arrested last week and charged with felony drug possession, court records show.
2007 Statistics:
Games/Starts: 10/7
Tackles: 21
Sacks: 1
Jolly, 25, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston for possession of at least 200 grams of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, said John Meltzer, clerk for the 262nd District Court. He posted $10,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
Brian Overstreet, Jolly's attorney, didn't immediately return a phone call Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Jolly was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.
Jolly played in 10 games last season, recording 21 tackles. He injured his shoulder against Carolina on Nov. 18 and did not play the rest of the season.
"This is a legal matter, and we still are in the process of gathering information," he said. "We have no further comment at this time."
Jolly attended high school in Houston.
