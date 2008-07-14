Packers DT Jolly charged with felony drug possession

Published: Jul 14, 2008

HOUSTON -- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly Jr. faces a July 22 court date after he was arrested last week and charged with felony drug possession, court records show.

Jolly, 25, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston for possession of at least 200 grams of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, said John Meltzer, clerk for the 262nd District Court. He posted $10,000 bond and was released Wednesday.

Brian Overstreet, Jolly's attorney, didn't immediately return a phone call Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Jolly was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

Jolly played in 10 games last season, recording 21 tackles. He injured his shoulder against Carolina on Nov. 18 and did not play the rest of the season.

Packers spokesman Jeff Blumb said the team was "aware of the report involving Johnny Jolly."

"This is a legal matter, and we still are in the process of gathering information," he said. "We have no further comment at this time."

Jolly attended high school in Houston.

