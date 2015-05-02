Packers draft UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley

The team on Saturday swung a deal with the Patriots to move up 19 spots from No. 166 to No. 147 overall to select UCLA's Brett Hundley. To make the deal, the Packers also shipped their seventh-rounder (No. 247) to New England.
Instead of being thrust into a competition under center, Hundley will learn behind the finest quarterback in football in Aaron Rodgers. While Hundley has a shot to jump Matt Blanchard, it's worth noting that Green Bay has always liked backup Scott Tolzien.
"He's so far from being a consistent quarterback," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said Saturday of Hundley, talking about the 6-foot-3 signal-caller as a player whose tape was outstanding one week before falling off a cliff the next.
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Jason Campbell, noting the up-and-down play, but calling Hundley a "big strong guy who can push the ball down the field."
At least one NFL Media coworker sees a bright future:
It's a frustrating landing spot for a young passer who wants to play now, but Hundley can look at how Rodgers grew up behind Brett Favre to realize that his own career could benefit from learning behind a future Hall of Famer.
