Packers down Steelers for fourth Super Bowl title

Published: Feb 06, 2011 at 01:16 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers turned the Green Bay Packers into Super Bowl champions once again.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to receive MVP honors, and Nick Collins returned an interception for another score, leading the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Green Bay Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Wednesday, Feb. 9

at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

This was Green Bay's fourth Super Bowl title. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls with Vince Lombardi coaching Bart Starr, and they claimed another with Brett Favre in January 1997.

The Steelers trailed 21-3 before halftime. Ben Roethlisberger pulled them within 28-25 midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass and a nifty two-point conversion. The Packers answered with a field goal, giving Roethlisberger and the Steelers one last chance.

Needing to go 87 yards in 1:59 with one timeout left, the Steelers couldn't make it across midfield.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mill III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

news

Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8

Singer J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert presented by Verizon, set to take place as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 8.

news

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE