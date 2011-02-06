Packers down Steelers for fourth Super Bowl title

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers turned the Green Bay Packers into Super Bowl champions once again.
Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to receive MVP honors, and Nick Collins returned an interception for another score, leading the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
This was Green Bay's fourth Super Bowl title. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls with Vince Lombardi coaching Bart Starr, and they claimed another with Brett Favre in January 1997.
The Steelers trailed 21-3 before halftime. Ben Roethlisberger pulled them within 28-25 midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass and a nifty two-point conversion. The Packers answered with a field goal, giving Roethlisberger and the Steelers one last chance.
Needing to go 87 yards in 1:59 with one timeout left, the Steelers couldn't make it across midfield.