Packers DBs Harris, Bigby out at least six games on PUP list

Published: Aug 31, 2010 at 11:20 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers will begin the season without two standouts in their secondary.

Packers season preview

The team has placed cornerback Al Harris and safety Atari Bigby on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning neither player will be eligible to play for the first six weeks of the season.

Bigby had surgery on his left ankle at the beginning of training camp and was expected to begin the season on the PUP list. But there had been some hope that Harris' surgically repaired left knee would heal in time for the Packers' Sept. 12 opener at Philadelphia.

The Packers also placed running back James Starks on the reserve PUP list and running back Quinn Porter on injured reserve. The Packers' roster now stands at 75 players.

