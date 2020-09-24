Packers' Davante Adams 'feeling better' but 'too early to tell' if he'll play Sunday 

Davante Adams feels better after leaving this past Sunday's victory over Detroit with a hamstring injury, but the Packers wide receiver remains out of practice at this point and isn't sure if he'll play Week 3 versus the Saints.

"It's too early to tell," Adams said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "It's feeling better. I think we're making good progress every day. But we're just going to wait it out and see.

"It'll probably be a decision that's made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot. Obviously I don't think we're there just yet, but we're making great strides on the way there."

Adams played just 35 snaps in Green Bay's Week 2 win, leaving due to a hamstring injury. Coach Matt LaFleur held Adams out even though the wideout attempted to push for a return. The coach is aware of Adams' importance over the long haul, not just one game.

With little offseason workouts and no preseason, soft-tissue muscle injuries were expected to be on the rise. Hence, teams like the Packers are smartly more cautious with players who tweak something.

Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints could be huge down the line for playoff seeding, but the Packers insist they won't push Adams back too soon and risk their top receiver missing even more time by further straining the hamstring injury.

Aaron Rodgers noted he's not worried about Adams missing practices this week. If the wideout is ready to play Sunday night, they'll roll.

"We need Davante," Rodgers said. "We always need Davante. He's so damn talented. I think what we learned was maybe just how damn talented he is. He's a game-changer and he changes the way defenses play.

"In the time that he was out, we saw some different types of defenses based on their respect or maybe lack of respect of the other guys we had on the squad."