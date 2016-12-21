Packers, Dak Prescott top snap judgments gone wrong in 2016

That left this bizarre scenario: the rookie Prescott had led the Cowboys to an 11-2 record and the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC ... and then, after their first loss since September, people were calling for his head. Prescott finished an underwhelming 17-for-37 for just 165 yards and one touchdown compared to two interceptions against the Giants. Media members pounced and ignited the quarterback controversy once again. Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't squash the debate when he had the chance. They all seemed to forget it was the first time this season Prescott had thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in a game, and though he completed a season-low 45 percent of his passes, he still had seven games on his brief resume in which he was better than 70 percent. (And let's not discount the Giants' strong defense in this equation either, as they have routinely made opposing quarterbacks look pedestrian and did so once again last weekend when they held potential league MVP Matthew Stafford to a season low in points.)