Packers cut TE Jimmy Graham after two seasons

Published: Mar 12, 2020 at 07:12 AM

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a tight end.

The team announced Thursday they have released tight end Jimmy Graham. The 10-year veteran signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the team in March 2018.

Graham, 33, has played in all 16 games each of the past four seasons. In 2019, he started in 10 of those contests and contributed 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

In his first year with the franchise, Graham started 12 games and tallied 55 catches for 636 yards and two scores. He has played in 153 of a possible 160 games (111 starts) and boasts totals of 1,009 receptions for 7,883 yards and 74 TDs in his career.

A third-round draft pick out of Miami in 2010, Graham has logged a lot of miles on his body, spending his first five years with the Saints before playing three seasons with the Seahawks.

He has played in eight career playoff games, including two for the Packers this past season. In the Divisional Round against Seattle, Graham hauled in a game-sealing first down grab to propel Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

A decent rookie year paved the way for Graham to break out for 1,310 receiving yards and 11 TDs during his sophomore season, earning him his first Pro Bowl nod and consideration as one of the league's most formidable offensive players. He made the Pro Bowl again in 2013 and 2014.

Graham's booming career has been hobbled by nagging health issues in recent years, dating back to the 2015 season when he tore his right patellar tendon and landed on injured reserve in November. Still, he managed to shake off those setbacks -- and an overall drop in production -- en route to earning Pro Bowl nods in 2016 and 2017.

Despite the change in his career trajectory. the physically imposing five-time Pro Bowler can at least say he's had the fortune of playing with some of the game's best signal-callers in Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, who helped him lead the league in receiving TDs in 2013.

He may not be the top-tier talent he once was but, under the right circumstances, Graham can still flourish in 2020 and make his age-34 season a prosperous one.

