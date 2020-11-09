Packers-Colts game in Week 11 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers, two quarterbacks in the late stages of their careers, will now face off in the late window.
The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts game in Week 11 has been flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday. The Nov. 22 contest will still be broadcast on FOX.
There will now be seven early-window games and four late-window games in Week 11.
Green Bay (6-2) hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, while Indianapolis (5-3) travels to Tennessee on Thursday night.