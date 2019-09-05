Around the NFL

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is first to challenge PI

Published: Sep 05, 2019 at 03:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt LaFleur made history Thursday night, becoming the first NFL coach to challenge pass interference in a regular-season game.

Ultimately the gambit failed.

Early in the fourth quarter, on a first-and-10 play from the 42-yard-line, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rolled right and found receiver Taylor Gabriel on the sideline for a 15-yard gain.

With the Bears on the move, the Packers rookie coach challenged that there was offensive pass interference on Gabriel.

After review, the ruling on the field stood. The Packers lost their second timeout of the half.

Luckily for LaFleur, back-to-back penalties by the Bears' offensive line and a called OPI on Gabriel pushed Chicago back to a first-and-40.

Green Bay held on for the victory, 10-3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

