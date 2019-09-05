Packers coach Matt LaFleur is first to challenge PI

Matt LaFleur made history Thursday night, becoming the first NFL coach to challenge pass interference in a regular-season game.
Ultimately the gambit failed.
Early in the fourth quarter, on a first-and-10 play from the 42-yard-line, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rolled right and found receiver Taylor Gabriel on the sideline for a 15-yard gain.
Luckily for LaFleur, back-to-back penalties by the Bears' offensive line and a called OPI on Gabriel pushed Chicago back to a first-and-40.
Green Bay held on for the victory, 10-3.