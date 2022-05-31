Around the NFL

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Published: May 31, 2022
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

David Bakhtiari's ongoing battle with his knee is going to keep him out of offseason activities.

No worries, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday. This is all part of a timetable that has Bakhtiari on track for training camp.

"Our plan all along was to hold him from this and get strong and hopefully be ready to go for training camp," LaFleur said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Bakhtiari played just 27 snaps in 2021, dealing with further complications stemming from a torn ACL suffered on Dec. 31, 2020. The injury kept him out of every game but Green Bay's season finale, a 37-30 upset loss to the Detroit Lions. The ACL issue required additional surgery during the 2021 season, putting Bakhtiari on a rest-focused offseason schedule he's following through offseason activities.

The key word from LaFleur in the above quote was "hopefully". As LaFleur, Bakhtiari and the Packers unfortunately learned in 2021, they can't bank on a healthy, full-strength return. They can only hope he'll reach such a goal before the season starts.

