Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

Along with a fourth consecutive win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers secured their second consecutive NFC North crown.

Under second-year coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are now the top team in the division for the second time in as many years following a two-season fall from the postseason prior to LaFleur's hiring.

The Packers (10-3) clinched the division thanks to their 31-24 win and the Minnesota Vikings' loss earlier in the day to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay also holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC following the Saints' loss to the Eagles.