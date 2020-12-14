Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

Along with a fourth consecutive win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers secured their second consecutive NFC North crown.
Under second-year coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are now the top team in the division for the second time in as many years following a two-season fall from the postseason prior to LaFleur's hiring.
The Packers (10-3) clinched the division thanks to their 31-24 win and the Minnesota Vikings' loss earlier in the day to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay also holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC following the Saints' loss to the Eagles.
It's the seventh division title since Aaron Rodgers took over the starting reins in 2008. Rodgers had 290 yards and a trio of touchdown passes in the title-clinching effort, with his top target Davante Adams eclipsing 100 yards receiving and hauling in one of the scores.