Around the NFL

Packers clinch NFC North title with win over Vikings

Published: Dec 23, 2019 at 03:23 PM

They only needed one to get it done, and, now, the Green Bay Packers are once again the NFC North champions.

Entering Week 16, the Packers led the division rival Minnesota Vikings by one game, setting the stage for Green Bay to need one more win in its final two games to clinch its first division title since 2016 and the sixth of the Aaron Rodgers era. And they got it, topping Minnesota, 23-10, on Monday night.

The Vikings are now officially locked into the wild card as the sixth seed.

With the victory, the red-hot Packers, winners of their last four contests, preserved their chances at sitting atop the NFC as the No. 1 seed. Should the current NFC top seed 49ers lose to the Seahawks in the final Sunday night matchup of 2019, all the Packers would need to do to usurp them is close their regular season with a win over the Lions.

It's been a whirlwind of a season in the NFC and, in a year during which offensive struggles plagued them early on, Rodgers and the Packers are still firmly in the mix with the likes of the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints as the playoffs quickly draw near.

